Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: Woman hospitalized following Hopewell shooting

Hopewell Police cruiser
WTVR
Hopewell Police cruiser
Posted
and last updated

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A woman is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was shot in Hopewell Wednesday evening.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the victim was shot on the 2700 block of Poplar Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone