Crime Insider: Woman hospitalized following Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A woman is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was shot in Hopewell Wednesday evening.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the victim was shot on the 2700 block of Poplar Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.