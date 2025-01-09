Watch Now
Woman shot in Hopewell, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near North Seventh Avenue and Davis Street in Hopewell.

Crime insider sources told Jon Burkett a female victim was shot multiple times at the scene.

The woman's condition and word on a suspect or arrest have not yet been released.

The police have been contacted for additional information regarding the incident, and updates will be provided as they are made available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

