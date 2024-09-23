Neighbors concerned after nearly 30 shots fired in Hopewell shooting that left two injured: 'It's unnerving'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Over two dozen shots were fired near a Hopewell intersection Sunday morning, leaving two men in their 60s hospitalized.

Johnny and Vanessa Thomas say they are concerned about the shooting after about 30 shell casings were found on High Avenue where the shooting took place.

"This violence needs to stop," Vanessa said. "It's sad because it hits right at home."

WTVR Vanessa Thomas

Johnny Thomas said the shootings are harming not just those caught in the crossfire, but communities as a whole.

"Seems to be a real bad problem with young folks, it’s just too many guns, access to guns, it’s not really helping the community, it’s a downfall," he said. "Gives the whole community a bad name.”

Hopewell Police are trying to determine if the gunshots were fired from one or two cars. Just minutes after the shooting, however, one of the cars ended up parked in the 200 block of East Broadway in Downtown Hopewell.

Ban Rafey, who owns a business on East Broadway near the shooting, told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that she also thought the number of shots fired was disconcerting.

"That's a little unnerving Wayne, a little unnerving definitely," Rafey said. "I guess you can say it’s a little scary being that close."

WTVR Ban Rafey

Police say they were able to find the other car involved, but are still searching for the people who were in that car.

As for the 63 and 67-year-old victims who were wounded in the shooting, one is currently suffering from a non-life-threatening injury and the other is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Hopewell Police Sergeant Ryan Morris believes there was a third person in the vehicle with the two victims.

If you were near the 1200 block of High Avenue in downtown Hopewell Sunday morning and saw anything pertaining to the shooting, police ask you to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.