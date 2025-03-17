Hopewell man arrested for grand larceny, malicious wounding after series of crimes

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have arrested Regenald Conwell, 21, of Hopewell in relation to a series of crimes committed between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, a person in the 200 block of East Broadway reported that the suspect forcibly grabbed their cell phone and fled in an unknown direction.

Police responded to a robbery in the same block around 12:21 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered a residence, assaulted the victim, and stole multiple personal items, including a cell phone. In the residence, officers also recovered the phone that had been stolen earlier.

About an hour later at 1:30 a.m., police responded to a larceny and sexual assault in the 1200 block of City Point Road. Police said the suspect entered a building, encountered the victim, and committed a sexual assault before stealing multiple items, including a cell phone.

Conwell has been arrested and charged with:



Two counts of felony grand larceny

Felony aggravated malicious wounding

Felony robbery

Misdemeanor sexual battery

Misdemeanor indecent exposure

Misdemeanor preventing the use of 911

Conwell is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information related to the crimes can contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

