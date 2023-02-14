Significant new property assessments leave Hopewell residents concerned

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Every two years, homeowners in Hopewell have their property reassessed. Last week, tax bills went out with the new assessment, leaving some property owners unhappy with the numbers.

When Ed Houser opened his tax bill last week, he was shocked.

"They assessed it at 43% more than they said it was worth last year," Houser said.

Houser thought the assessment on the house he lives in was high, but he said he wasn't prepared for the tax bill on another home he owns.

"I mean, 226% increase on a property that no changes have been made to. That's ridiculous," Houser said.

Billy Hamilton bought his home last year for $20,000. After a fire damaged it, the latest assessment said the home is worth $174,000. Hamilton said the problem is that he has less than $20,000 in renovations so far.

"It's vacant. Nobody's even living in it yet," Hamilton said.

Now, he's searching for answers as to how the assessment jumped by 96 percent.

During an assessment, the tax assessor will mirror to market for property value. The last two years have seen record home sales for record prices.

Randy Sealey said his home went up $165,000 from two years ago, a 23 percent increase that he says is cause for concern.

"There's no business coming to Hopewell to help satisfy this tax burden so they're slamming it on the residents," Sealey said.

Houser agrees.

"This city council is making it unaffordable for people to live here in Hopewell and the people that are here, you're trying to bleed them dry," Houser said.

CBS 6 tried to speak with the assessor but was told that she wasn't in the office. We also reached out to Hopewell's mayor but have not heard back.