Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Why Hopewell Police hope your broken heart can help solve a crime

Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 10:20:42-05

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police are hoping your broken heart is the key to solving crime.

The police department posted a special Valentine's Day message on social media Friday.

"Has a current or previous love partner done you wrong? Did they break your heart and leave you all alone? Do they have any outstanding warrants that you are aware of? Or are they driving with illegal firearms or narcotics in their car? Police let us be your valentine and call us to turn them in!"

The department shared its non-emergency number, 804-541-2222, and encouraged people to call.

Email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers