Why Hopewell Police hope your broken heart can help solve a crime

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police are hoping your broken heart is the key to solving crime.

The police department posted a special Valentine's Day message on social media Friday.

"Has a current or previous love partner done you wrong? Did they break your heart and leave you all alone? Do they have any outstanding warrants that you are aware of? Or are they driving with illegal firearms or narcotics in their car? Police let us be your valentine and call us to turn them in!"

The department shared its non-emergency number, 804-541-2222, and encouraged people to call.

