Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police investigating fatal Hopewell shooting

Hopewell Police Generic Daytime
WTVR
Hopewell Police Generic Daytime
Posted at 9:59 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 21:59:39-04

HOPEWELL, Va. -- One man is dead following a fatal shooting in Hopewell, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. Monday at the 1000 block of Edward Bland Court.

When they arrived, they found the victim 40-year-old James Larrelle Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Tri-Cities Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone