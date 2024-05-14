Police investigating fatal Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- One man is dead following a fatal shooting in Hopewell, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. Monday at the 1000 block of Edward Bland Court.

When they arrived, they found the victim 40-year-old James Larrelle Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Tri-Cities Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

