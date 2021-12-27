Hopewell mother urges caution after son finds box cutter in present

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell mom says she was surprised when her six-year-old showed her something he found in the present he had just opened.

Christmas morning is a magical time for children.

Jackson Mitchell is no exception.

“I got this and Legos and color change cars."

When it came time to open the gift from his grandmother, he and his mother were surprised by what he found inside.

“When I received the present in the mail, I wrapped it and on Christmas Morning, when Jackson opened his present and got into the box, he had noticed something that wasn’t supposed to be in there".

“I found a cutter," Jackson said.

“So, it’s very used looking and got razor at the end and looks like rusted and used," said his mom.

Ashley is glad Jackson showed her and while she says the device is dangerous she doesn’t think it was nefarious.

“I know people make mistakes and it was probably a mistake and not meant to be in there. Very homemade-looking, so it definitely could have happened in the factory when they were making the box."

It turns out the box is one of Jackson’s favorite presents

“You build all kinds of things in here; you can take pieces apart and build your own robot and all that kind of stuff."

Ashley’s goal is simply to make parents aware.

“For parents to keep an eye out on stuff, when children open it, to make sure nothing out of the character."

Because of the way the box was packaged, Ashley doesn't believe someone could have slipped the cutter into the box while it was in transit.

Ashley tells me she is reaching out to the manufacturer just to let them know.

CBS 6 reached out to the company for a statement, but they are closed until after the New Year.