Volunteers needed to help provide warm meals for those in need: 'This is about being human'

HOPEWELL, Va. — During the holiday season, many people are looking for ways to give back to their community.

One organization in the Tri-Cities area needs volunteers to help provide warm meals to homeless individuals.

"For me to have a warm place to stay plus a warm meal, it means a lot," Samantha, who stays at the only city-run shelter in the Tri-Cities, said.

The City of Hopewell provides funding for the shelter, but it does not offer meals.

In response, Beacon Hill Church stepped in to help.

"We created this Meal Train for people to sign up to bring a home-cooked meal at 6 p.m. every night and drop it off at the shelter," Pastor Michael Moore said.

Since November, businesses, civic groups, churches, and families have been joining in to provide meals.

"It's been a huge blessing because they get at least one solid, good meal every day," Moore said,

Shelter residents, like Michael Simmonds, are thankful.

"To see someone actually doing something that cares for the community, to help people, it’s an encouragement and a blessing, so I thank them," he said.

The shelter stays open until March 15, 2025, and the Meal Train organizer said support is needed now to keep everyone fed through the winter.

"We still have several days open this year. We only have a few days left in this year," Moore said.

The Hopewell Shelter currently has between 20 and 25 people staying there each night.

It's important for these individuals to have a hot meal during the cold winter nights, especially since they have to leave the shelter during the day.

“This is not just about faith; this is about being human and helping people in need,” Moore said.

A Virginia restaurant recently signed up to provide meals every Thursday, showing support for the residents.

“It’s very heartfelt. The homeless people definitely appreciate it," shelter worker Arnold Boone said.

If you're interested in helping out, Pastor Moore encourages anyone to get involved. All you have to do is prepare the meal and drop it off at the front door of the shelter.

Click this linkif you would like to sign up and help out.

