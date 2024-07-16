Search continues for wanted individual who jumped into Hopewell City Marina to avoid capture

HOPEWELL, Va. — The search continued Tuesday for a wanted individual who jumped into the Appomattox River at the Hopewell City Marina.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue at about 2:05 a.m. to investigate "suspicious subjects," according to police.

"Contact was made with an individual who officers attempted to identify and was later found to be wanted out of multiple jurisdictions. In an attempt to evade arrest, the individual jumped into the Marina," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Hopewell Fire and EMS, Virginia State Police, and Chesterfield Fire & Rescue all responded to help find the wanted person.

"The identification of the individual is being withheld at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and the Hopewell Police Department is actively seeking additional information to aid the case," the police spokesperson shared.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers 804-541- 2202.

