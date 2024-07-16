Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Search continues for wanted individual who jumped into Hopewell City Marina to avoid capture

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 16, 2024
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 16, 2024

HOPEWELL, Va. — The search continued Tuesday for a wanted individual who jumped into the Appomattox River at the Hopewell City Marina.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue at about 2:05 a.m. to investigate "suspicious subjects," according to police.

"Contact was made with an individual who officers attempted to identify and was later found to be wanted out of multiple jurisdictions. In an attempt to evade arrest, the individual jumped into the Marina," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Hopewell Fire and EMS, Virginia State Police, and Chesterfield Fire & Rescue all responded to help find the wanted person.

"The identification of the individual is being withheld at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and the Hopewell Police Department is actively seeking additional information to aid the case," the police spokesperson shared.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers 804-541- 2202.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone