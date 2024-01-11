Hopewell 'much-needed' inclement weather shelter open for second year in a row

HOPEWELL, Va. -- For the second year in a row, the city of Hopewell will utilize an old city-owned building to serve as an inclement weather shelter.

"It's a much-needed thing," said Beacon Hill Church Pastor Michael Moore. "Huge plus, huge need, so thankful and we're happy to be a part of supporting them."

The shelter is different from others in the area as it houses men and women in separate areas of the building at night.

"This is a safe place, where those individuals can come and get the services they need, which is a bed to sleep in, a warm meal and just a safe warm place," Director of Hopewell Department of Social Services Wanda Williams said. "We don’t want our Citizens to be out in the elements during that time of the year, especially late at night when the temperatures drop.”

The shelter is the only nighttime, winter shelter that is open in the Tri-Cities area.

With rain and snow possible in the forecast, the shelter is already a safe haven that receives plenty of use.

"It's estimated it could be as many as 30, that do not have a place to lay their head at night, a warm stable place," Williams said.

Even though not all without a home are willing to come to a shelter, they say there is enough room in the building to add more beds.

"To have this facility and have this space available for those who don’t have any alternatives, it makes me feel good," Williams said. "I think what it says to the citizens of Hopewell, as well as across the Country, is that we are concerned about our Homeless Population and it is important to us, we ensure their safety.”

The Hopewell Inclement Weather Shelter will run through March, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In the summer months, during intense heart, an alternate location will be open during the daytime hours.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!