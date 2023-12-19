Hopewell police warn of HVAC units being damaged or stolen

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police in the city of Hopewell are now warning residents about a crime trend they say is impacting heating and air conditioning units.

Hopewell police say within the past two months officers have responded to 8 larcenies and 2 vandalism calls of HVAC units. "Most, if not all, of the thefts have occurred at vacant residences that are currently for sale," the police department wrote in a release. They add that the cases may be under-reported because of the targeting of vacant residences.

Police say that they suggest everyone that has a home for sale in the area check their HVAC units.

Officials also suggest taking preventative measures such as:



Install cages, alarms, and surveillance cameras around the units

Ensure that the area around the units are well-lit

Mark HVAC components with unique identifiers such as serial numbers or labels

Hopewell police say they believe that the HVAC units are being stripped for their copper wire and being sold as scrap metal. Police believe the thieves are taking the metals to recyclers out of the city.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Hopewell Price George Crime Solver hotline at (804) 541-2202.

