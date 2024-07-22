Why neighbors avoided the Virginia home where two people died at a weekend house party

HOPEWELL, Va. — As police continue to investigate the deaths of two people in a Hopewell house party shooting, neighbors shared with CBS 6 why they've avoided the home at the center of the investigation.

Damonye Lamont Taylor, 23, of Hopewell, and Dequante Travell Roney, 30, of Prince George, died in the shooting at 310 Radford Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hopewell Police said they responded to the home for reports of a shooting and officers were met with a large and hostile crowd.

Watch: 2 killed after house party shootout in Hopewell, Crime Insider sources say

"I know everybody in the neighborhood is upset because it’s a scary thing when people get murdered next to you or just down the block from you," one neighbor, whose identity was hidden for safety reasons, told CBS 6.

Another neighbor told CBS 6 she started to avoid the stretch of Radford Drive where the shooting occurred a few months ago.

"I don’t go in that area. I decided prior to today not to walk that way because I felt uncomfortable, specifically with what I thought could be possibilities with that home," she said.

Multiple sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were at the home in the last few months.

"It’s terrible," the neighbor continued. "I’m sure they have parents regardless of the association with what was going on there. They have families that are mourning now and absolute loss is always unnecessary, there is no reason for death."

WTVR Two men died in the shooting at 310 Radford Drive in Hopewell, Virginia.

Police have not yet named suspects in the shooting and sources told Covil most people at the home were unwilling to talk with police about what happened.

"It’s tough and people need to talk to the police," a neighbor said. "The same people that won’t talk to the police are going to complain because nothing is done by the police.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police Detective Tara Clark at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story. Anyone who knew the victims can email photos and memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom.