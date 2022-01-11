Hopewell HS to go virtual temporarily due to heating issue

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Public Schools announced that classes for Hopewell High School will be virtual on Tuesday.

The high school will be the only one in the school system moving to virtual learning for Tuesday classes.

The school district said that the high school is currently facing an unexpected issue with its heating system. They said they anticipate the problem will be fixed by mid-day on Tuesday so night school and the basketball game will go on as scheduled.

