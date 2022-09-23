Hopewell High moves football kick-off time, limits fans for safety reasons

HOPEWELL, Va. — Football is a way of life and a big deal here Hopewell, Virginia.

Just days before the Hopewell High School football team was to compete against Petersburg High School on Thursday night, the school made several changes in the name of safety and security.

First, the game's kick-off was moved to an earlier time.

Then, the number of people allowed to sit in the stands and watch the game was limited to just 500 fans.

"The school initiated the meeting and the meeting was about safety concerns for the football game," Hopewell Police spokesperson Lt. Jacquita Allen said. “Our main concern was just for the safety and security of everybody that would be attending the game."

Part of the concern, according to Allen, was recent shootings and assaults in Hopewell.

“With all the recent shootings we’ve had over the last week, we felt like if they push it up, people will feel safe coming out to the game," Allen said about the 6 p.m. start time. “As far as limiting the number of people, that wasn’t a decision we made."

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to Hopewell Public Schools to ask about limiting the number of fans and whether online-only ticket purchases would be in place for the remainder of the football season.

No one from the school system made themselves available to answer those questions due to an all-day Convocation.

Hopewell Vice Mayor Johnny Partin was not upset with the changes.

"I think what we’re trying to do here in Hopewell, just in general, is just keep re-emphasizing the importance of public safety and making sure we’re keeping people as safe and sound as possible" Partin said.

The football game on Thursday night was incident free, CBS 6 was told.

Anyone with information about recent shootings in Hopewell was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.