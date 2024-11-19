Hopewell residents can get free steering wheel locks this Saturday

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Hopewell Police Department will be giving away free steering wheel locks to Hopewell residents on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Residents must show proof of residency in Hopewell and can receive one lock per registered vehicle. Locks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Police Headquarters (200 block of N 2nd Avenue).

The giveaway event is part of a broader initiative to reduce motor vehicle thefts within the city, according to the department. There have been 102 motor vehicle thefts in Hopewell as of Nov. 14. It is the second-most frequent crime after larceny, according to a crime summary provided to CBS 6.

