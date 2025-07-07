Double shooting investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two people are recovering after a double shooting in Hopewell on Saturday night, police said.

According to officials, Hopewell Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Edward Bland Court around 11:15 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to TriCities Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police said a man who had been shot in the stomach arrived at TriCities Hospital. He was taken to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is now in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. You can also contact the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide tips using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

