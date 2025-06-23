Hopewell opens cooling station for residents

HOPEWELL, Va. — The City of Hopewell will open a cooling station this summer on days the temperature will be 92ºF or higher.

The cooling station will operate from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 23 at the Hopewell Community Center (100 W City Point Rd). Starting Tuesday through Friday, June 27, the station will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, August 31, the station will operate at the Old Bank of America Building (101 E City Point Rd) and will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., during days of extreme heat.

Water will be provided for all patrons.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube