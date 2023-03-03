Hopewell elementary students will soon be required to use clear backpacks

HOPEWELL, Va. — Elementary school students in Hopewell will soon be required to have clear, see-through backpacks in school, Hopewell City Public Schools announced on their social media Thursday.

School officials said the decision was made after they've seen an increase in verbal threats from students, as well as a few cases where toy guns have been brought to school since the tragic shooting involving an elementary school student in Newport News.

"In each instance, we have notified families in that elementary community. Especially in our current times, these are situations that can concern, even though in every one of these situations we have investigated them fully, together with the police, and found there to be no gun or actual threat," officials explained in the social media post. "You have our full commitment that we take each such instance seriously and ensure that there is no threat, and also use appropriate consequences in the times these situations occur."

The school system said they plan to provide the clear backpacks for students by late March, but plan to release more details soon.

"We also ask for your help in talking with your children about how serious it can be to bring a toy gun to school or to say they want to "shoot" someone, even when they don't mean it and it is a sign of frustration. It is imperative that even our youngest students know and understand that these types of threats will be taken very seriously and could result in their removal from school long-term," the statement continued.

"These are challenging times and we are in this together with you. We love our students and want each and every one of them to be safe and successful learners and individuals."