Incident prompts major security changes at Hopewell City Hall

HOPWELL, Va. -- A threat has prompted major security changes at Hopewell City Hall that effectively lock down the building to keep staff and the public safe.

The door at the back of City Hall, which is known by many as the entrance to the old Police Department, is now the only door open to the public.

“We were notified late last week that there were some issues and an incident that took place," Hopewell Vice Mayor Johnny Partin explained.

WTVR Hopewell Vice Mayor Johnny Partin

As a result, every other door used in the past to enter City Hall now has “entrance closed” or “access prohibited” signs.

Gary Green, who drove to town to conduct some business at City Hall, said he was unaware of the security changes.

“I understand they had to change because of, now the security and nature of things," Partin said. "They have to do something different so, I understand that."

Additionally, the DMV Select Office in the building is now open by appointment.

Partin said it is best to call ahead to make an appointment for the “Treasurer’s Office, the Commissioner of Revenue, Code Enforcement, Planning or the City Manager.

"All we’re asking you to do is to call the office, make an appointment," Partin said.

Visitors will check in and "then someone from that respective department will come down and get you," Partin said.

WTVR

City Hall is not the only place with newly locked doors. The police department used to have both sets of doors to the lobby unlocked.

Now only the first set is open.

Partin said the changes are for a good reason.

"To ensure that the public and our employees are safe," Partin said.

WTVR Hopewell City Hall

As for the incident that expedited the security changes, Partin described it as a "personnel issue" that "has been resolved and take care of."

Green said he does not believe the changes should not be a problem for the public.

"That’s a very smart move by them to try and control access with everybody coming and going and that way you’ll know whose in your building and whose not in the building," Green said.

CBS 6 reached out to the Hopewell Police about the changes in security and the reasons behind them, but officials declined to comment.

