Crews respond to fire at St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at the church along West Poythress Street around 10 p.m.



Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that crews from Chesterfield are assisting, as well as the Colonial Heights fire marshal.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

