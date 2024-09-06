Hopewell's new Rivers and Roads Festival hopes to be 'signature event' for 'community to look forward to'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The inaugural multi-day Hopewell by Rivers and Roads Festival aims to become a "signature event" for the "community to look forward to" each year in the fall, according to organizers.

Heather Lyne, the executive director for the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, said the event is in conjunction with the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce.

"We've really been trying to bring a newer brand and kind of signature event to the community that celebrates everything that Hopewell is known for and makes Hopewell strong," Lyne said. "We're trying to do an event that you might find in a bigger locality, just right here in Hopewell," she said.

With feedback from the community, the multi-day festival promises a weekend of activities and attractions across multiple locations, Downtown Hopewell and City Park, the Appomattox Manor and Hopewell Marina.

"We have a two-day Bass Fishing Tournament that's part of this festival," Lyne said. "We have a lot of motorcyclists and veterans in this area. So we also have a motorcycle ride of a very popular route, Route 5 and Route 10."

Additionally, there is a street festival downtown from 12 to 8 p.m. as well as waterfront activities like kayaking, a rock-climbing wall and other outdoor recreational activities and sports.

There is also a stop at Grant’s Headquarters at City Point.

"We're showing off our National Park Site, which is something else really unique to Hopewell," Lyne said. "And we have park rangers on staff and sort of a picnic vibe on Sunday, and we'll also have live music there."

Hopewell by Rivers and Roads kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday with events tailored for the community by the community.

The multi-day festival is free and open to all. Proceeds from the tournament and motorcycle ride will support future projects in Downtown Hopewell.

Click here for more information.

Also, for the weekend, Richmond’s summer wine and cigar festival, Smoke and Vine is back at James River Cellars Winery, is Saturday from 4 to p.m. with R&B Artist Tony Terry.

WATCH: SpeakUp 5K continues vision of Cameron K. Gallagher

Upcoming SpeakUp 5K continues vision of Cameron K. Gallagher

Details: https://smokeandvinefestival.com/

Additionally, CBS 6 is once again bringing awareness to teen mental health at the annual SpeakUp 5K Saturday at Byrd Park. Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Tracy Sears will return as emcees. The event steps off at 9 a.m.

Details: https://www.ckgfoundation.org/speakup5k

And the Friends of Kat Simons Foundation will hold a musical celebration in honor of the beloved Richmond radio personality on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Westchester Commons concert field.

Details https://www.friendsofkatsimons.org/about

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.