Hopewell man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing incident and barricade situation at a home in Hopewell Tuesday morning.

Hopewell Police said they were called to the 2300 block of Maclin Circle around 8:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. Officers found a victim at the home with several stab wounds to their torso, back and neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital then medflighted to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing incident was seen going into a residence, and he refused to come out when police commanded him to.

After about an hour of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries.

Police identified him as Theonta Rashad Fortune of Hopewell. Fortune was taken to Riverside Regional Jail where he was held without bond.

Anyone with information can contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant with the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app. If the tip provided results in an arrest, a reward of up to $1000 may be given.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.