Man arrested after two-hour barricade situation in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A man was arrested Friday morning following a two-hour barricade situation on South 14th Avenue, according to Hopewell Police.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block around 4 a.m. where they said a man armed with a gun had barricaded himself with two children and another adult.

At some point before police arrived, the man had fired his gun and hit a neighboring home, police said.

The Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the scene along with the Crisis Negotiations Team in an attempt to obtain a peaceful resolution. Residents in the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution.

It took two hours of negotiations to end the barricade situation and take the man into custody, but no injuries were reported. Police identified the man as 29-year-old Omar Worthan of Hopewell.

Worthan was charged with felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips website and/or the mobile app.

