Block party's goal is to ready Hopewell students for return to school Monday

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Students in Hopewell return to the classroom Monday.

To give summer break a proper sendoff, the city, in partnership with the health department, held a back-to-school block party and resource fair Saturday.

Families had the opportunity to receive free school supplies, vaccinations and emergency food boxes.

Games and food were also available.

"The ultimate goal with this is just to have families come out and learn about our local businesses and the things that they have to offer," said Kayla Hawkes, Hopewell's Director of Communications and Government Relations, "and maybe get some information and services that they otherwise wouldn’t."

If you missed the event, city officials said they have many more community events planned.

