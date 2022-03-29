Hopewell police, fire respond to chemical leak at AdvanSix

HOPEWELL, Va. — There was a chemical leak at AdvanSix's facility in Hopewell on Tuesday that prompted Hopewell Fire and Police to respond to the site.

The chemical company discovered a leak coming from their oleum tank, which is a solution of sulfur trioxide in sulfuric acid they use in the production of their materials, according to the City of Hopewell.

AdvanSix stopped the chemical leak, while also notifying Hopewell Fire and Police about it.

The company said there were no injuries associated with the leak, and their operations will continue. The company also said they don't believe there is any risk to the public.

The Hopewell Fire Department will stay on the scene to help monitor the situation.

AdvanSix is a chemical company that produces nylon resin.

