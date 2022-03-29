Watch
Hopewell police, fire respond to chemical leak at AdvanSix

AdvanSix facility in Hopewell, Virginia
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 29, 2022
HOPEWELL, Va. — There was a chemical leak at AdvanSix's facility in Hopewell on Tuesday that prompted Hopewell Fire and Police to respond to the site.

The chemical company discovered a leak coming from their oleum tank, which is a solution of sulfur trioxide in sulfuric acid they use in the production of their materials, according to the City of Hopewell.

AdvanSix stopped the chemical leak, while also notifying Hopewell Fire and Police about it.

The company said there were no injuries associated with the leak, and their operations will continue. The company also said they don't believe there is any risk to the public.

The Hopewell Fire Department will stay on the scene to help monitor the situation.

AdvanSix is a chemical company that produces nylon resin.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

