How she's helping this historic Hopewell building reinvent itself generation after generation

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell business is shining the spotlight on artisans with unique skills.

In the heart of downtown Hopewell, where Library Street and East Broadway converge, is 226 - a two-story building that looks rather well for its age.

In 1925, an immigrant from Greece bought the building. His name was George H. Elides.

Ninety-eight years after its purchase, the building has been passed down through the Elides family.

George Elides' 27-year-old great-granddaughter Ann Audrey Eliades Kirk is now the owner.

"I think of what happened here, who was here, who used to walk through these same doors," she said. "People come and I enjoy when they say, 'Oh my gosh, I remember when this was,' and there is a long list."

The building has housed a number of businesses including:



Dime store

Union hall

Furniture store

Department store

Pool hall

Bowling alley

But now, in 2023, the building is a much quieter environment and serves as a home for local artisans.

"I make custom cakes, sandwich cookies, pies, and other custom desserts," For The Love of Flour owner Jennifer McGarry said. "Being able to have my product in this location is providing me a larger customer base in this area."

There are still visible connections to the past in the building - including a tin ceiling and an original Otis freight elevator.

As well as selling items, Kirk also provides local artists the chance to teach.

"We thought our artisans also might want to share their talent so they have the opportunity to come in, have a class that we push out online, and they bring the supplies and their class meets here," Kirk said.

Kirk also believes that the longtime family-owned building is meant for exactly that - family.

"There's something different about being able to take your baby to work with you and having my dad and brother work upstairs," Kirk said.

226 has stood the test of time, weathered storms, and decades of business.

It's still standing today, and with the same family who hope one day Kirk's one-year-old son Warren, will be the one in business.

