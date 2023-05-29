Richmond educator turned pool company owner partners with nonprofit for free swim lessons

RICHMOND, Va. — May is National Water Safety Month and pools across Central Virginia are opening for the Memorial Day weekend.

Jonathan Walker was a principal and educator in Richmond before he opened a Pool Scouts franchise.

“The opportunity was there in the Richmond area, and I have a young family at home. They're excited to have a next chapter. I love my past and education but excited for the future as well,” Walker explained.

Walker is partnering with the Hope Floats Foundation to donate more than 1,500 swim lessons to kids who may not have the chance to learn otherwise.

Hope Floats is an organization with a mission to protect every life from drowning through education and water safety awareness. They’ve raised more than $32,000 for scholarships.

“Drownings are the leading cause of accidental deaths in America under the age of four. So, anything that we can do to just provide a safe but also fun environment for families. It's our goal and that's what we're passionate about,” Walker noted.

Walker is donating a portion of every service to this cause.

Hope Floats has over 101 partnership locations across 34 states to fund raise for swimming lesson scholarships.