Honorary bill to raise awareness for distracted driving signed in honor of teen

RICHMOND, Va. -- An honorary signing of a bill was held on Wednesday to honor the life of a teen who was killed in a car crash.

Conner Guido, who was 16 at the time, and two other teens died after leaving their high school homecoming dance in October 2019 in Yorktown.

Virginia State Police said that the teen driver didn't have a license and was speeding when they lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Since his death, Conner's mother has been raising awareness about distracted driving.

A House bill, known as "Conner's Law", was passed by the General Assembly in March. The bill requires driver's education programs to include more information about the dangers of distracted driving and speeding.

It also prevents unlicensed teens from getting parking passes on school campuses.

Conner's mom said that the honorary signing was a step in the right direction.

"You know, today was very bittersweet. I'm very excited and very honored that my son's memory will live on and will prevent future deaths. But it was senseless and could have been prevented," Tammy Gudio McGee said.

Conner's mom said that her work still isn't done. She plans to continue to work on more legislation to keep teen drivers safe.

You can donate to the Conner Guido foundation here and can learn more about the See Something, Say Something organization here.