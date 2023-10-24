I-95 commuters in Richmond ‘Honk for Hope’ for breast cancer awareness

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drivers passing through Richmond on Interstate 95 couldn’t ignore a bright pink billboard with one message: “Honk for Hope.”

The billboard was part of Michael and Son Services' annual Pink Wave event on Tuesday morning.

The event was a tribute to their owner, Michael and Son's president Basim Mansour's mother, who passed away from breast cancer.

WTVR

“We’d like to underscore the message of early detection and unwavering support,” according to a press release.

Dozens of employees in pink shirts and hats waved and cheered in the Cummings Drive parking lot as morning commuters honked in support.

Michael and Son HVAC manager Jimmy Schools knows the impacts of cancer, personally.

WTVR

“It’s something dear to my heart. I’ve lost quite a few family members over the last few years to cancer. My mom, my grandmother, both of my grandfathers, aunts and a couple of cousins,” Schools said. “Hopefully [the drivers] are paying attention and realizing how important it is and maybe they’ll open their wallets and start making some donations and we can get more research done."

A portion of the company’s proceeds for October will be donated to INOVA’s Life with Cancer program.