Beekeeper at Honey Bee Festival urges folks to 'embrace pollinators'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Honey Bee Festival celebrated the pollinators who do the crucial work at the heart of our food system.

The 13th annual festival, which was previously held at Rockwood Park, moved to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds this year.

The event offered families the chance to have a blast and learn a thing or two about bees and included honey tastings, educational exhibits, face painting, food, music and more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Beekeeper at Honeybee Festival urges 'whole family' to get involved

FULL INTERVIEW: Beekeeper at Honeybee Festival urges 'whole family' to get involved

Dr. Hollee Freeman with the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers Association enjoys teaching students about the science.

"We're here to demystify honey bee and also share the importance of honeybees and our lives," Freeman said. "And for young people and older people to really start to embrace environmentalism, pollinators, native bees, honey bees, native plants. It's really important to spread the message."

Click here for more information about the Honey Bee Festival and the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers Association..