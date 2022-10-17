Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Man killed in Shockoe Bottom; 2nd person shot arrives at hospital

SCENE VIDEO: Police working homicide in Shockoe Bottom, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted at 11:55 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 23:55:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working a homicide investigation in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. on East Cary and S 22nd streets.

When officers arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later a man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Detectives said the two incidents are connected.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone