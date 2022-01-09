Man killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Henrico County late Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Bryon Street around 11:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. That is in the East Highland Park neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a male victim dead at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check Sunday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

