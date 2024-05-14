Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Golden Corral spinoff Homeward Kitchen opening first Richmond-area outpost

homeward-kitchen-300x200.jpg
BizSense
homeward-kitchen-300x200.jpg
Posted at 6:35 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 06:35:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A buffet chain has staked out a vacant fast-food building in Henrico for a new spinoff restaurant.

Homeward Kitchen, a fast-casual concept from Golden Corral, is planning to open its first location in the Richmond region at 8801 Staples Mill Road.

The company’s plans were disclosed last month in documents filed with Henrico County to convert the former Burger King at the corner of East Parham and Staples Mill roads.

Golden Corral debuted Homeward Kitchen last winter with a location in its home state of North Carolina. The new chain’s menu includes Southern and comfort food dishes like pot roast, fried chicken and fried green tomatoes.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone