Golden Corral spinoff Homeward Kitchen opening first Richmond-area outpost

RICHMOND, Va. -- A buffet chain has staked out a vacant fast-food building in Henrico for a new spinoff restaurant.

Homeward Kitchen, a fast-casual concept from Golden Corral, is planning to open its first location in the Richmond region at 8801 Staples Mill Road.

The company’s plans were disclosed last month in documents filed with Henrico County to convert the former Burger King at the corner of East Parham and Staples Mill roads.

Golden Corral debuted Homeward Kitchen last winter with a location in its home state of North Carolina. The new chain’s menu includes Southern and comfort food dishes like pot roast, fried chicken and fried green tomatoes.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.