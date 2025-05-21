Demand for homeless services has 'almost tripled' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Blessing Warriors RVA, a nonprofit serving Richmond's unhoused community for the past 7 years, reports a dramatic increase in people seeking assistance in recent weeks.

The organization, which operates almost 7 days a week, provides hot meals, packed lunches, clothes, tents, hygiene products and sometimes even temporary housing to those in need.

"Financially, it's been pretty hard for us to maintain as soon as it comes in, it goes out," Tonya Fobbs said. "We were serving probably close to 75 to 100 per night, and that has almost doubled, almost tripled."

Fobbs, who works with Blessing Warriors, says the steady line seen wrapped around the corner at Tuesday night's feeding at 9th and Grace in Richmond is similar to how it's been every day they've served recently.

"People that we have never serviced before, they are here now," Fobbs said. "We have families that constantly call us because they don't have food, they can't afford it. It's either pay your bills or eat."

The rapid increase prompted Blessing Warriors leader Rhonda Sneed to reach out to local officials.

On Monday, Sneed emailed city council and other community leaders addressing what she described as "a crisis" and invited them to witness the situation firsthand.

"We would love support. We would love for them to come out and just see the need," Sneed said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sneed reports that only one person acknowledged receiving her email, a response she and her team called disappointing.

Sneed has long advocated for the city to provide more resources to help its most vulnerable residents, but believes their support is more vital now than ever before.

"We would just like for our local leaders just to come out. If you want to serve with us, you definitely can. But if not, just come on and see what we do and support us any way that you can," Sneed said.

The organization is always seeking donations and volunteers. Those interested in helping can visit blessingwarriorsrva.com for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

