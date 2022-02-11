Hopewell offering grant money to future business owners

HOPEWELL, Va. — Do you dream of launching a brick-and-mortar business? The Hopewell Downtown Partnership wants to make your dream a reality.

Their competition is called "Homegrown for Hopewell," which was made possible by a grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community.

They plan to hand out awards from a $30,000 grant to several winners with the goal of opening three new businesses in vacant Downtown Hopewell spaces. They also aim to create at least five new jobs.

All applicants will complete a free business boot camp through Virginia State University’s Minority Small Business Launch Center.

Heather Lyne, the director of the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, said the winners won’t just receive money and be sent on their way.

“You’ll have ongoing support services through us, the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, City of Hopewell, and the Minority Small Business Launch Center,” she described. “We are also trying to look into some sort of rent incentive program, so hopefully we can knock off maybe your first month or two of rent if you’re one of the winners going into a space.”

Winners will also be eligible to apply and become members of the local chamber of commerce and other business organizations.

Lyne said now is the perfect time to invest in the city.

“There are a lot of new businesses that already started. A couple of properties are under contract right now. It’s a really good time to get in at this point in the revitalization of the city,” she explained. “Right now, things are still somewhat accessible and affordable.”

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday. Those who apply and complete the boot camp will pitch their business plans to a panel of judges in May.

