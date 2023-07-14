Home by the Country Club of Va. was one of Richmond's priciest sales in a decade

RICHMOND, Va. — Just weeks after a smaller house across the street sold for nearly $1 million over asking price, a century-old home in the heart of the Country Club of Virginia’s Westhampton golf course has changed hands in the priciest sale seen in the city in at least a decade. The Georgian-style house on a 1.3-acre lot at 6124 Saint Andrews Lane sold July 7 to a mystery buyer for $4.12 million, below its May 22 list price of $4.5 million. Cary Turpin with Joyner Fine Properties represented the buyer, who made the all-cash purchase using an LLC.

