Holocaust Remembrance Day honored at Richmond museum: 'It's important'

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of people gathered at the Virginia Holocaust Museum to honor the memory of millions of Holocaust victims during the annual Day of Remembrance.

The event on Sunday featured several solemn ceremonies, including the lighting of Holocaust memorial candles by families of survivors.

Attendees also heard keynote speeches and witnessed the presentation of the Carole Weinstein Prizes for Tolerance and Justice in the Visual Arts.

One Holocaust survivor emphasized why remembering this history matters.

"It's crucial to know that we survived, we made it," the survivor said. "It's important that the memory stays alive. And that's what you see. It appeals to humanity in general. It's not just a Jewish thing. It's a humanity problem."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.