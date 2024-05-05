Survivors, family members mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Richmond: 'People must know'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A ceremony was held to mark Yom HaShoah, the annual Day of Remembrance honoring the memory of Holocaust victims, on Sunday in Richmond.

Survivors and their family members from Central Virginia gathered to light memorial candles during a program at the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

The six candles, one of which is shorter to represent the 1.5 million children who died, represent the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

"I came to this country when I was 21 years old," Halina Zimma, a survivor of the Holocaust, said. "And I've never stopped speaking because I felt people must know there was a Holocaust. People must know 6 million Jews died — 6 million. I was the lucky one. I survived."

Yom HaShoah ends Monday at sunset.