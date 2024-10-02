Students honor Virginia teacher killed during Hurricane Helene

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. -- Holly King, a special education teacher in Montgomery County, Virginia, was killed Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene moved the Commonwealth.

King, who lived in Craig County at the time of her death, grew up in Powhatan County, Virginia, according to her online bio and friends who reached out to CBS 6.

The 29-year-old Radford University graduate was honored at an Eastern Montgomery High School volleyball game on Monday night with a moment of silence before the game.

King's favorite color was green, so athletes and fans wore green in her honor.

"Craig County Emergency services responded to 14137 Cumberland Gap Road in reference to a report of an injured female, the female reported that she was at her out- building," the sheifff's office wrote about King's death. "When emergency services arrived, they located an overturned out - building and the female caller was located inside her residence and was deceased. A deputy on scene was struck by a piece of flying metal and has significant injures. The deputy was transported by emergency services to the hospital for treatment."

