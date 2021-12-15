Holiday Shipping Deadlines: When packages need to be ordered to arrive by Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas Day is over a week away and the post office, UPS and FedEx are working to make sure their customers gifts get to their destinations on time.

For the majority of Americans, the deadline to ship ground with the U.S. postal service and Fed Ex is Wednesday, Dec. 15, while the UPS cut-off date depends on where you live.

If you're planning to ship through the U.S. Postal Service or FedEx, its retail ground deadline is December 15. The First-class mail deadline is Friday, Dec. 17. UPS cut off depends on where you live. There will be no shipping on Christmas Day.

3-Day Select: Dec. 21

2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

Next Day Air: Dec. 23

Experts suggest that if you are looking for something specific online, to order it as soon as possible. Another option expert suggest, if you want to avoid shipping late, is to buy virtual gift cards that require you to send a code via text or email.

UPS recommends printing two labels if you plan on shipping your own items.

"One of the things I like to tell people is when you print that label, actually print two copies. So put one in the box, and then one on the box," Mayer said. "If for some reason something happens to the label in route, the first thing we're going to do is open it up and try to figure out where it's supposed to go. If we find that second label, we'll just put it on the box. "

Here are some important dates to remember for shipping through UPS. (Click here for a complete list). For FedEx, click here for the complete list.

