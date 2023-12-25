Watch Now
Kids meet Santa, sample cocoa at Holiday Helping Hands giveaway

Posted at 11:16 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 23:16:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Atlantic Outreach Group held its sixth annual Holiday Helping Hands event Saturday on Jacque Street in Richmond.

Kids enjoyed free toys, arts and crafts and got to warm up at a festive hot chocolate bar.

Along with their Christmas goodies, kids could also meet and take pictures with Santa.

The group "strives to empower vulnerable communities by connecting them to resources necessary for their success," according to its website.

