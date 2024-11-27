A look at Central Virginia events this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Here are some of the big holiday events kicking off after Thanksgiving around Central Virginia. Best wishes for a safe and happy holiday season. — Antoinette

Illuminate Light Show & Santas Village

Nov. 22 – Dec. 31, 2024

Meadow Event Park in Doswell

Virginia’s largest drive-through synchronized Christmas light and music show, located just 20 minutes north of Richmond in Doswell.

The over 2-mile route features more than three million Christmas lights synchronized to festive music that plays through your car's speakers.

Open rain or shine & on all holidays.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. every evening and close at 10 p.m. (or after last car in line gains entry)

Details: https://www.illuminatelightshow.com/

47th Annual Model Railroad Show

Friday, Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA

$10 to $17 - 2 & under free, military & teacher discounts available

showcases scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities, a blacksmith on site, live demos, collaborative train scene builds and more!

Details: https://smv.org/explore/things-to-do/model-railroad-show/ or call (804) 864-1400,

88th annual sitting of Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum of Richmond

Black Friday 8 a.m. to Christmas Eve 1 p.m.

Sensitive Santa will take place on December 4, December 6, and December 12.

Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families since 1936. It all started on the 7th floor of the historic Miller & Rhoads department store and now 25,000 children and families head to the Children’s Museum of Richmond to continue, or start, their family tradition.

2626 West Broad St., Richmond, VA 23220

Details: Call 804-474-7000 or visit https://www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org/legendary-santa/

Christmas at the Inn and Craft Show

Friday, Nov. 29 – Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Virginia Cliffe Inn. 2900 Mountain Road, Glen Allen

Admission $5

Enjoy the festive decorations, savor the seasonal scents, and meet our wonderful crafters and the Clifton family. Discover unique, sample Granny’s Spiced Tea. Tickets benefit the Henrico Christmas Mother.

Details: https://vacliffeinn.com/christmas-at-the-inn/ or call 804-382-0500

WinterFest at Kings Dominion

Select Nights, Nov. 29 - Jan. 4, 2025

Kings Dominion transforms into a winter wonderland with millions of shimmering lights, breathtaking décor, and lavish displays. The Eiffel Tower will become a 300-foot-tall Christmas tree, and the iconic fountain on International Street will become one of the most beautiful and largest ice-skating rinks around.

Live entertainment, lights & sights, festive food, shopping & more

Details: https://www.kingsdominion.com/

4th Annual Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Project (AWFCLP) Weekend

November 29-30.

The celebration highlights the historic rivalry of the Armstrong and Maggie L. Walker High Schools

No parade this year, activities include November 29th, 6pm, a Hall of Fame Banquet at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Church Hill;

Saturday, November 30th, a full day celebration takes place at Armstrong High School, 2300 Cool Lane, Richmond, the highlight a football game between Richmond Parks and Recreation and Glen Lea 10U teams.

There will be a tailgate party, free food, Kids Zone, game areas, historic school memorabilia, vendors, car display, halftime programming honoring former classic participants, dignitaries and Homecoming Queens. Live music featuring saxophonist, James “Saxsmo” Gates and the Richmond Planet Afro Soul Ensemble.

Details: https://www.awfootballclassic.com/

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland Downtown Ashland Association

with holiday fun through Jan. 1, 2025

Caroling by local choirs, Saturdays November 30 - December 28,

Ashland Christmas Market, Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball, Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Details: https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/soundtracks

Traveling Bricks: An Exhibition Made of LEGO® Bricks

Through Jan. 5, 2025

Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA

Free

Details: Call 804-340-1800 or visit: https://virginiahistory.org/exhibitions/traveling-bricks?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral

Westchester Commons – Christmas Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Holiday Handmade Showcase

Nov. 29, 30, 10am - 5pm & Dec 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 12pm - 5pm

Santa Visit at Westchester Commons dates in December

Call 804-379-9292 or https://www.shopwestchestercommons.com/

Short Pump Town Center

Santa photos through Dec. 24

Santa photos with pets through Dec. 10, 4pm - 7pm, Mondays & Tuesdays

Details: https://www.shortpumptowncenter.com/en/events/

Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker with the Richmond Symphony

Choreography by Stoner Winslett; Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

December 7 - 23, at Dominion Energy Center

600 E Grace Street in Richmond

Call 804.344.0906 x224 or online https://richmondballet.com/event/the-nutcracker/2024-12-07/

Featured DIY - Hygiene Kits for Little Hands Virginia

DIY Volunteering allows families and groups of all ages and sizes to participate in community service from the comfort of their own homes. Volunteers purchase supplies and complete the kits in their own space then drop off completed projects at the designated day and time. Volunteers are asked to make between 3-12 hygiene kits, a minimum of 3 kits are required to earn the 3 volunteer hours.

Wednesday, December 11, 4pm - 5:30pm or Thursday, December 12, 12pm - 1:30pm

Details: https://www.facebook.com/cfengagementcenter/ Benefits https://littlehandsva.org/

Let It Snow! concerts - holiday season with the Richmond Symphony

Dominion Energy Center Carpenter Theatre

Featuring award-winning singer and Richmond native Carrie Brockwell

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.

Symphony Series Handel’s Messiah Richmond Symphony Chorus

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.

Details: https://www.richmondsymphony.com/

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life

Altria Theater Friday, November 29 at 4pm and Saturday, November 30 at 11am and 3pm.

tickets starting at $43.50 (plus applicable fees)

Details: https://www.broadwayinrichmond.com/ or 1-800-514-3849(ETIX)

Concerts at the Tin Pan

Marcus Johnson – Smooth Jazz Christmas – Nov. 30, 8pm

Johnny King & Friends “Christmas with a Case of The Blues” – Dec. 2, 8pm

Los Lobos – Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. | Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

A MoTown Christmas feat: MoTown and More at The Tin Pan - Dec. 8 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Christmas with Elvis & The Long Live The King Orchestra – Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m.

The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Glen Allen, VA

Details: https://tinpanrva.com/ $45.00

Concerts at the Beacon Theatre

Meet Loaf Tribute - Rock & Roll Dreams Do Come True

Saturday November 30, doors 2pm,

A Winter White Event “We Are One X-Perience “- celebrating the Life, Legacy, & Birthday of Frankie Beverly

Thursday December 5, doors 6:30pm

Chapel Hart - Hartfelt Family Christmas Tour with special guests Magnolia

Saturday December 7, doors 6:30pm

Country Music Pam Tillis - Thursday December 12, doors 6:30pm

Details: https://thebeacontheatreva.com/ or call 804-446-3457

Richmond Grand Illumination

Friday, December 6, 4 - 7 PM

Kanawha Plaza, 701 E. Canal Street

Enjoy performances by Desire Roots, AJ Jones, and The Falcon Notes of Huguenot High School, with DJ Lonnie B bringing the holiday soundtrack, food trucks

RVA Illuminates Street Closures – RESTRICTED PARKING:

South 8th Street (Both Sides)between E Canal & Cary Street; South 9th Street (West Side) between E Canal & Cary Street

Street closures: South 7th Street between E Byrd& Canal Street From 9:00 am to 10:00 pm E Canal Street between 7th & 9th Street From 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Free event. Rain or shine.

Details: https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/featured-events/rva-illuminates-at-kanawha-plaza/

49th Bizarre Bazaar Christmas Collection

December 5 - 8, Richmond Raceway Complex

Since 1975, The Christmas Collection has been providing customers with a unique and exciting holiday marketplace.

475 dynamic exhibitors filling four contiguous exhibition building

Details:https://www.thebizarrebazaar.com/christmas-collection/

41st annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7, 10:15am

The Christmas Parade begins at the Science Museum of Virginia. Travels eastbound on Broad Street and concludes at 7th Street near the Richmond Coliseum. The parade also airs LIVE on WTVR CBS6

A line-up full of colorful floats, giant helium balloons, high school and college marching bands, princesses, superheroes, and Legendary Santa himself

Details: https://www.richmondparade.org/ or call Phone (804) 788-6470

A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck benefitting Rise Richmond (a fully accredited independent high school)

December 6 - 8, various times

Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, VA

$20.00 to $30.00

Dr. David Esleck, along with a host of talented local musicians, will perform sacred and secular seasonal favorites in a variety of styles, including traditional big band, Dixieland, rock, and R&B.

Details: https://secondbaptistrva.org/jazzchristmas/ and https://www.riserichmond.org/

Petersburg Holiday Parade & Tree Illumination

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3–5 p.m.

Sycamore Street to Union Train Station

Details: https://business.sovachamber.com/events/details/petersburg-holiday-parade-tree-illumination-13917

71st annual Colonial Height Christmas Parade

Tuesday, December 3, 7pm on the Boulevard

Details: http://www.colonialheightsva.gov/627/Christmas-Parade or call (804) 520-9390

Colonial Williamsburg Grand Illumination

Grand Illumination festivities Saturdays, Dec. 7th, 14th, 21st, 5pm– 7pm

Each night and will feature two locations for fireworks, one at the Governor’s Palace and one at the Capitol.

https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/explore/special-event/grand-illumination/

Yorktown’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

We’re making spirits bright with Yorktown’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Join us at the Victory Monument at 6:30 p.m. for live music, including a performance by the Fifes and Drums of York Town, before the procession makes its way to Riverwalk Landing for the lighting of a 24-foot Tannenbaum tower tree.

https://www.visityorktown.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4760&month=12&year=2024&day=6&calType=0

No Room at the Inn Nativities Display

More than 200 different Nativities from around the world will be on display

Gala Preview Friday, December 6, 7pm - 10pm, an evening of food, beverages, and live and silent auctions. Advance tickets $30; at door $35

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10am - 8pm; Sunday, Dec. 8, 8am - 1pm; adults $5; 18 & younger $1

Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, VA

Supports outreach services and emergency shelter through Moments of Hope in Mechanicsville and build safe homes in Haiti.

Details: https://www.churchredeemer.org/no-room or call (804) 746-4911, extension 222.

2nd Annual Bon Air Christmas Market

Dec. 5 – 6 from 1 – 5pm

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2040 McRae Road, Bon Air

Live music, fresh food, and vendors

Details: https://www.stmichaelsbonair.org/bon-air-farmers-market

Modlin Center for the Arts Holiday Miniseries featuring 51st Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Cannon Memorial Chapel, University of Richmond

Call 804-289-8980 or 804-287-6632

Details https://modlin.richmond.edu/

Movies at the Byrd - Love Actually, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and more

The Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. Richmond, VA

$5 to $9

Details: https://byrdtheatre.org/buy-movie-tickets-online/

Legends On Grace: A Jazzy Holiday!

Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E Grace St., Richmond, VA

Paying homage to the first season of Legends on Grace, vocalists Desirée Roots, and Georgia Rogers Farmer, perform a swingin' celebration of holiday magic! Backed by a tight jazz combo led by Dr. Weldon Hill, this all-star trio will help you ring in the season with class, humor, joy, and grand style.

Details: https://www.dominionenergycenter.com/events/detail/legends-on-grace-a-jazzy-holiday

Richmond Boat Parade of Lights

Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 – 8:30 p.m.

The parade starts at Rocketts Landing and ends at Osborne Park & Boat Landing in Henrico,

Can be seen at Hopewell City Marina, and the Lilly Pad restaurant at 9680 Osborne Turnpike for $10 admission.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/rvaboatparade

