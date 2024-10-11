Hog on the Hill is Saturday at Libby Hill Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The popular Hog on the Hill festival returns to Libby Hill Park this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Known in the past as High on the Hog and Hogtober, the event is Church Hill's Libby Hill Park.

"Started back in the alley, back behind Franklin Street, many, many years ago," festival organizer Stokes McCune said. "And it's grown and grown... and retired and rebirth. And here we are again."

McCune said everyone’s invited.

"We'll have great barbecue, great food for them up here, great music to listen to. It's just a beautiful park setting," McCune said. "It's a beautiful view. It's just a great part of Richmond to celebrate."

Vernon Plack, the president of the Church Hill Association RVA, said the event is the association's second-largest fundraiser.

"We are a primary benefactor of the Hog on the Hill event," Plack explained. "And those funds are used to give back to the community, what we like to refer to as the schools, the parks and the arts."

The all-volunteer association also supports the community with the Church Hill Holiday House Tour in December.

Hog on the Hill is at Libby Hill Park, at 28th and E. Franklin Streets, on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. It is a residential area so ride share is your best option, and there’s a $5 suggested donation.

