Fueled by breakfast sandwiches, Goochland’s Hog Haven Farm puts down roots in Oregon Hill

BizSense
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 24, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A vacant Oregon Hill pizza place is set to become a pig pen of sorts.

Goochland’s Hog Haven Farm is moving into the former Peddler on Pine Street space at 238 S. Pine St., with plans to use the building as a prep kitchen for its growing business that’s fueled by its popular breakfast sandwiches.

Earlier this month, Hog Haven owners Rob Staples and Verde Shaffer bought the Pine Street building for $475,000.

Tucked away and located behind the Mocha Market on Idlewood Avenue, the 3,3000-square-foot space has sat vacant since the pick-up focused Peddler pizzeria closed in 2019 after roughly a year in business.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

