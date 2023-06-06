Watch Now
Inside one D.C. developer's $133M plan for Scott’s Addition

Richmond BizSense
Developer Hoffman &amp; Associates is planning a mixed-use development with 368 apartments on the block that includes the former home of Roy’s Electric Motor Sales &amp; Service in Scott’s Addition.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 06:57:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After it was cut from consideration for the Diamond District last year, an out-of-town developer is back again in Richmond with plans for a large project in nearby Scott’s Addition.
Washington, D.C.-based Hoffman & Associates announced Monday that it is planning a 400,000-square-foot, six-story mixed-use development at 3200 W. Moore St.

The $133 million project is planned to feature 368 apartment units and 13,000 square feet of retail space, according to the announcement. It also would include 10,000 square feet of amenities such as courtyards, a pool deck and event space.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

