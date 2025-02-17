Library celebrates legacy of Black nurses in Virginia: 'I did that'

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of Black History Month, the Richmond Public Library is spotlighting the achievements of Black professionals in the medical field.

An event Sunday focused on the experiences and contributions of Black nurses in Virginia and their impact on American history.

Current and former members of the Central Virginia Black Nurses Association shared personal stories about their involvement in healthcare and their work within the community.

Florence Jones Clarke, the first Black president of the Virginia Nurses Association and president of the Virginia Chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, reflected on her storied career.

"So the first thing I say to young nurses, believe in yourself," Clarke said.

The Petersburg native reflected on the changes she witnessed since the start of her career.

"You don't have to go back down that road anymore. I did that. I sat in the back of the bus," she said. "I couldn't go to a certain school, I had to go all the way to North Carolina and ride in the back of the bus because they weren't taking people that looked like me. But that did not stop me from developing my passion."

The event offered a unique learning experience, allowing attendees to participate in-person or watch the seminar online.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.