Historic Richmond church next to Jefferson Hotel set to be demolished

RICHMOND, Va. – Time is running out for preservationists trying to save a historic building after the owners of The Jefferson Hotel validated a permit to demolish the shuttered Second Baptist Church.

A spokesperson for the city said The Jefferson was given a permit back in 1992, which was the first step to demolition of the building next door to the hotel.

While officials first thought that the permit had expired, after another review city officials discovered that the permit was still valid.

A spokesperson for the Historic Richmond group said they have reached out to The Jefferson and offered to partner to come up with ways to preserve the church and have it adapted for hotel use. But that group said officials with the hotel declined.

Historic Richmond officials held a demonstration outside the church Saturday.

“This is on the chopping block,” Jennie Dotts with Historic Richmond said, pointing to the church. “If this demolition is imminent and there is no plan to replace it, do we really need a city with one more landmark going to the landfill? I don’t think so.”

Members of the group said they have exhausted all options to save the structure.

Officials with the hotel have not commented.