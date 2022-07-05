Historic home, 7 vehicles destroyed in Richmond County fire

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — A historic, waterfront home and seven vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Suggetts Point on the Fourth of July.

Crews responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Suggetts Point Road around 3 a.m., according to the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames spreading from the cars to the home.

The vehicles and home are considered a total loss, officials said.

They did not say whether or not anyone was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Callao Volunteer Fire Department A home and seven vehicles were destroyed in a fire in Richmond County on July 4, 2022.

Firefighters from Callao, Upper Lancaster, Kilmarnock, Tappahannock-Essex and Fairfield all assisted with putting out the flames. The Richmond County Rescue Squad, Richmond Couny Sheriff's Office and the Northern Neck Co-Op also had crews at the scene.