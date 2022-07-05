Historic home, 7 vehicles destroyed in Richmond County fire

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — A historic, waterfront home and seven vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Suggetts Point on the Fourth of July.
Crews responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Suggetts Point Road around 3 a.m., according to the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames spreading from the cars to the home.
The vehicles and home are considered a total loss, officials said.
They did not say whether or not anyone was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Firefighters from Callao, Upper Lancaster, Kilmarnock, Tappahannock-Essex and Fairfield all assisted with putting out the flames. The Richmond County Rescue Squad, Richmond Couny Sheriff's Office and the Northern Neck Co-Op also had crews at the scene.