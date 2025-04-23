Historic Garden Week, the only statewide house and garden tour in the nation, starts April 26

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s one of Virginia’s biggest springtime bashes; one full of lush flowers, stunning art and fascinating history—and you’re invited.

Historic Garden Week, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia (GCV), is an annual event spotlighting the commonwealth’s most unique gardens. Held statewide from April 26 to May 3, guests can explore exclusive homes and landscapes to help support an important mission.

“Since the very beginning, tour proceeds have funded the restoration and preservation of nearly 50 of the commonwealth’s significant historic public gardens,” says Karen Cauthen Ellsworth, Historic Garden Week director.

